HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.34 Per Share

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a 3.0% increase from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

HNI has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. HNI has a payout ratio of 33.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect HNI to earn $4.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.

HNI Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of HNI stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $49.10. 6,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,061. HNI has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $58.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. HNI had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $599.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HNI will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Insider Activity at HNI

In other news, insider Brian Scott Smith sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $27,744.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,260.60. This trade represents a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About HNI

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

