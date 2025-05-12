Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Purchases New Shares in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 675,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,746,000 after acquiring an additional 42,378 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,539,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,932,000 after purchasing an additional 14,009 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 620,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,440,000 after buying an additional 137,733 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

LRGF opened at $58.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.03. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a one year low of $49.97 and a one year high of $63.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.