Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Makes New $43,000 Investment in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $338,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,129,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,677,000 after acquiring an additional 121,080 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,733,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 166.4% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter.
JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.3%
JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $56.93 on Monday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $49.25 and a 52-week high of $60.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.48 and a 200-day moving average of $57.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.95.
JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
