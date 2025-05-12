Humankind Investments LLC Buys Shares of 4,726 QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Humankind Investments LLC bought a new stake in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in QuidelOrtho in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 188.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QDEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut QuidelOrtho from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on QuidelOrtho from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on QuidelOrtho from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on QuidelOrtho from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QuidelOrtho has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.33.

QDEL opened at $36.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.14. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $49.45.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 72.84%. The company had revenue of $692.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. QuidelOrtho’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

