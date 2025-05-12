Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 5,773 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,773 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Donaldson worth $10,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,717,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $856,509,000 after purchasing an additional 33,139 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,994,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,014,000 after purchasing an additional 231,424 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,804,000 after purchasing an additional 71,707 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,209,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,795,000 after purchasing an additional 367,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Donaldson by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,615,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,804,000 after acquiring an additional 129,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

DCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Donaldson from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

NYSE DCI opened at $67.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.62. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.45 and a 1 year high of $78.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.32 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 29.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James Owens sold 18,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,159,774.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,656.92. This represents a 48.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $2,032,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 28,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,929.26. The trade was a 51.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,700 shares of company stock worth $5,164,799 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

