CoreCap Advisors LLC Acquires 1,859 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 195.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,809 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 244.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 395.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Twilio from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. HSBC upgraded Twilio from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Twilio from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Twilio from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.41.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 12,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $1,155,929.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,297,447.92. This represents a 3.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.45, for a total value of $293,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,630,061.80. The trade was a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,471 shares of company stock worth $2,344,149. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $105.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.51. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $151.95.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.22. Twilio had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Stories

