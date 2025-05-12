Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $9.88 Million Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,160 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $9,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $552,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,273 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,528.71. This represents a 12.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 91,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $5,057,080.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,220,011.38. The trade was a 54.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 208,316 shares of company stock worth $11,484,440. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $61.14 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $43.32 and a 1-year high of $61.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.63.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Monster Beverage

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.



