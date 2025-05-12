Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Has $81,000 Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 634.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OEF stock opened at $273.33 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $266.68 and its 200-day moving average is $282.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.02. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $232.57 and a 52 week high of $300.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.