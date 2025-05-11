StockNews.com Upgrades DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) to Buy

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

DLH Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DLHC opened at $4.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.33. DLH has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $12.23. The company has a market cap of $58.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $89.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.00 million. DLH had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 5.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that DLH will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DLH

In other DLH news, major shareholder Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 12,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.55 per share, for a total transaction of $42,791.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,325,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,130.95. This represents a 0.92 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 45,694 shares of company stock valued at $175,065. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLHC. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in DLH by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DLH during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of DLH by 299.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 8,782 shares during the period. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DLH in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of DLH by 643.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 23,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers digital transformation and cyber security solutions, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, cloud enablement, cybersecurity ecosystem, big data analytics, and modeling and simulation to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, and US Navy Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC).

