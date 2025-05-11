Loop Capital Cuts JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Price Target to $4.00

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Loop Capital from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on JELD. Truist Financial decreased their target price on JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of JELD-WEN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on JELD-WEN from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.34.

Shares of JELD-WEN stock opened at $4.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.86. JELD-WEN has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $17.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. JELD-WEN had a positive return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that JELD-WEN will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.26 per share, with a total value of $639,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13,250,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,448,633.78. The trade was a 1.14 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven E. Wynne purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $60,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $168,280. This represents a 55.56 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 864,404 shares of company stock worth $4,662,392 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JELD. Performa Ltd US LLC raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 1,580.0% during the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in JELD-WEN by 2,140.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 257.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

