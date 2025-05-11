Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LNC. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Lincoln National from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Lincoln National from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.27.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Lincoln National

Lincoln National Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of LNC stock opened at $33.34 on Friday. Lincoln National has a fifty-two week low of $27.58 and a fifty-two week high of $39.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 1.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.02.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. Lincoln National had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln National

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,309,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,281,000 after buying an additional 223,129 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 330,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,488,000 after acquiring an additional 41,533 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 20,127.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 316,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,051,000 after acquiring an additional 315,398 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 10,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $1,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.