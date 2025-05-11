Fiduciary Trust Co Increases Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Fiduciary Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Cameco in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cameco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Cameco in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Canada raised Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.03.

Cameco Price Performance

CCJ opened at $50.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.74 and a 200 day moving average of $48.93. Cameco Co. has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $62.55. The stock has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.29 and a beta of 0.89.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). Cameco had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $549.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Cameco’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

About Cameco

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.