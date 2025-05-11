Barclays Lowers Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target to $119.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Crocs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Crocs from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.79.

Get Crocs alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CROX

Crocs Trading Down 0.8 %

Crocs stock opened at $109.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.46. Crocs has a 52 week low of $86.11 and a 52 week high of $165.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.00.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $937.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.07 million. Crocs had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 46.27%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Crocs will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

In related news, EVP Adam Michaels sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $1,600,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,529,870.87. This represents a 14.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 4,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $511,325.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,565.25. This trade represents a 13.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crocs

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Crocs in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Crocs by 541.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 353 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Crocs by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 447 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz SE acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.