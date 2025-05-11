Informatica (NYSE:INFA) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on INFA. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Informatica in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush lowered Informatica to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Informatica in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Informatica from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut Informatica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.62.

NYSE INFA opened at $18.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.60. Informatica has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $31.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 632.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $403.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.14 million. Informatica had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Informatica will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Informatica news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 11,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $207,629.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 416,410 shares in the company, valued at $7,516,200.50. The trade was a 2.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 48.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INFA. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Informatica by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Informatica by 51.5% during the first quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Informatica by 15.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Informatica in the first quarter valued at about $444,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Informatica by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 9,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

