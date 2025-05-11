Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning,RTT News reports. The brokerage currently has a $67.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RVMD. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Revolution Medicines from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

Shares of Revolution Medicines stock opened at $40.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.36 and a 200 day moving average of $43.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.11. Revolution Medicines has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $62.40.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 11,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $458,251.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 441,564 shares in the company, valued at $17,238,658.56. This trade represents a 2.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jack Anders sold 1,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $72,770.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,489,834.24. This represents a 1.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,660 shares of company stock worth $650,406. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,096,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185,082 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 13,248,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,498,000 after buying an additional 1,931,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,483,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,777,000 after buying an additional 3,346,755 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 7,936,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,163,000 after buying an additional 367,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nextech Invest Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Nextech Invest Ltd. now owns 7,601,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,472,000 after buying an additional 1,304,347 shares in the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

