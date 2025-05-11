Piper Sandler Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $37.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $36.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on COLL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Shares of COLL stock opened at $28.89 on Friday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $23.23 and a 12-month high of $42.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company has a market cap of $928.29 million, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.63.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 104.67% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $181.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.68 million. Analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 2,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $67,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,732,630. This represents a 1.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $1,123,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,330,048.32. The trade was a 20.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,693 shares of company stock worth $2,334,994 over the last quarter. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,221 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 12,780 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.9% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 24,354 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

