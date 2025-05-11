Bokf Na Invests $47,000 in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Bokf Na bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $72.01 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $59.84 and a 52 week high of $73.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.65.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

