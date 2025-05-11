Jane Street Group LLC Sells 70,177 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 70,177 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $4,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 130.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000.

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $15.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.03 and a 200-day moving average of $16.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 0.92. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $14.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90.

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $288.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.39 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 51.60% and a negative return on equity of 11.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -113.76%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

