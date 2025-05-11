TD Cowen Downgrades Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) to Hold

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $4.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $5.25 price objective on Cytek Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Cytek Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

Cytek Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of CTKB stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average of $5.25. Cytek Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $7.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.50 and a beta of 1.42.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cytek Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cytek Biosciences will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTKB. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 333.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 201,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 154,915 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 280.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 506,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP raised its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 19,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares during the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system that leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis; aurora CS systems; amnis imagestream imaging flow cytometers; guava muse cell analyzers; guava easycyte flow cytometers; and orion reagent cocktail preparation systems.

