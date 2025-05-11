UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Stock Price

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $154.00 to $152.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.29.

Shares of J opened at $122.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.47 and its 200 day moving average is $130.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Jacobs Solutions has a 12-month low of $106.23 and a 12-month high of $156.31.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 31.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 312,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,933,000 after purchasing an additional 75,318 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 145,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,056,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 26,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

