GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of GoodRx from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.60.

Get GoodRx alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on GDRX

GoodRx Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of GDRX opened at $4.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.73. GoodRx has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $9.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.24.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $202.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GoodRx will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoodRx

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of GoodRx by 1,316.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 140,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 130,219 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in GoodRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,675,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in GoodRx by 358.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 18,997 shares during the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of GoodRx by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 69,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 6,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

About GoodRx

(Get Free Report)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.