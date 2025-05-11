D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 53,250 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 53,250 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Zimmer Biomet worth $33,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $473,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $7,825,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $654,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,955,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $417,814,000 after buying an additional 218,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 86,755 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after buying an additional 22,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Truist Financial set a $101.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $119.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.15.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

ZBH opened at $95.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.12. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.92 and a 52-week high of $122.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 21.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $150,649.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,768 shares in the company, valued at $915,379.20. This represents a 14.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Further Reading

