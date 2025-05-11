Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) Shares Acquired by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Twin Disc worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Twin Disc by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Twin Disc by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Twin Disc by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on TWIN. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Twin Disc in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Twin Disc from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Twin Disc Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TWIN opened at $7.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.91. The company has a market capitalization of $100.01 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.76. Twin Disc, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.32). Twin Disc had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $812.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.30 million.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its principal products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

