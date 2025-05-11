Bokf Na Cuts Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Bokf Na lessened its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $56.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.64.

Lamb Weston Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $50.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.49. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $89.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.23. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 58.04%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Stories

