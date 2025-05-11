Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Stake in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,786 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Lincoln Educational Services worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LINC. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Thursday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Educational Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Performance

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock opened at $20.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.18. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $660.93 million, a P/E ratio of 65.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.63.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $119.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.50 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 2.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

