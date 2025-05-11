Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Purchased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 56.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 348 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,764,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $646,985,000 after buying an additional 521,695 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,621,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $278,673,000 after purchasing an additional 11,146 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Landstar System by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 672,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,624,000 after purchasing an additional 90,672 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Landstar System by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 617,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,184,000 after buying an additional 9,190 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $135.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.99 and a twelve month high of $196.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LSTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $177.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $161.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Landstar System from $162.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.67.

View Our Latest Report on Landstar System

Landstar System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.