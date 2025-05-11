First Manhattan CO. LLC. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

First Manhattan CO. LLC. cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,244 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

IJR opened at $103.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.56. The firm has a market cap of $76.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.