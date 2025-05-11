Bokf Na Takes $238,000 Position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Bokf Na purchased a new stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in National Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,718,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in National Beverage by 1,461.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 100,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after buying an additional 94,475 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in National Beverage by 151.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after buying an additional 80,126 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its position in National Beverage by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 74,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after buying an additional 37,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 389.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 33,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Stock Performance

National Beverage stock opened at $43.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.88. National Beverage Corp. has a one year low of $38.25 and a one year high of $53.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

National Beverage ( NASDAQ:FIZZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $267.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.22 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 42.80%.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their price objective on National Beverage from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stanley Michael Sheridan sold 8,000 shares of National Beverage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $347,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,708,507.20. This trade represents a 11.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

