Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Purchased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 300.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 302.7% in the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 257,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,189,000 after acquiring an additional 193,899 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 254.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,661,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,729 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $20,410,000. Brown Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 295.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 78,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 420.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 25,027 shares during the period.

SCHG opened at $25.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.93. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $21.37 and a 12-month high of $29.14. The firm has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0272 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

