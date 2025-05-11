Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 1,721 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,757 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.06% of EMCOR Group worth $13,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EME. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. PFW Advisors LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $689,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth $484,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $514.00 to $503.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.50.

EMCOR Group Stock Down 0.2 %

EME opened at $439.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $389.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $442.18. The company has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.18. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.49 and a twelve month high of $545.30.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.84. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

EMCOR Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.83, for a total value of $390,950.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,928,616.02. This represents a 11.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.03, for a total transaction of $3,052,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,125,473.67. The trade was a 3.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,197 shares of company stock worth $3,905,748. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

