eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at UBS Group

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Free Report) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $9.50 to $7.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

eHealth Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of EHTH stock opened at $5.14 on Thursday. eHealth has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $11.36. The company has a market cap of $155.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.36.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.08. eHealth had a negative net margin of 7.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $113.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.46 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that eHealth will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eHealth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 104.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 24,224 shares in the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in eHealth in the fourth quarter valued at $358,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in eHealth in the fourth quarter valued at $1,193,000. 79.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Employer and Individual. The Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program for marketing and other services.

