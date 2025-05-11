IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Position Boosted by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 212.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,308 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $4,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 355.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in IPG Photonics by 463.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IPGP shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on IPG Photonics from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. CL King raised IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

IPG Photonics Price Performance

Shares of IPGP opened at $60.15 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $48.59 and a one year high of $92.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 0.92.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $227.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.00 million. IPG Photonics had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About IPG Photonics

(Free Report)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.