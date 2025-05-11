Fiduciary Trust Co Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGIT. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 76,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 25,750 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 755,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,805,000 after buying an additional 47,492 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 525,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,471,000 after acquiring an additional 88,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 9,802 shares during the period.

VGIT stock opened at $59.09 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.35 and a twelve month high of $60.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.66.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1872 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

