Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WEC. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 17.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,806,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $462,276,000 after purchasing an additional 699,177 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 200,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 68,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WEC opened at $107.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.46. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.47 and a 52 week high of $111.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.46.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 17.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.8975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 69.59%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $2,715,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 274,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,865,612.10. This represents a 8.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,150 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $119,795.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,635.67. The trade was a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WEC. StockNews.com raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $106.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $115.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.13.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

