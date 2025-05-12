Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Sells 1,528 Shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in EZCORP by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 740,807 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,053,000 after purchasing an additional 263,911 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of EZCORP by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 658,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,047,000 after acquiring an additional 287,818 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 590,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after acquiring an additional 164,260 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of EZCORP by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 377,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 98,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EZCORP by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 343,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EZPW stock opened at $14.84 on Monday. EZCORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The stock has a market cap of $816.41 million, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.98 and a 200 day moving average of $13.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

EZCORP ( NASDAQ:EZPW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. EZCORP had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $306.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EZCORP, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of EZCORP in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on EZCORP from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $16.00 price objective on shares of EZCORP in a report on Monday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

