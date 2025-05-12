Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Graham Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,467 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CWK. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 322.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 394,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 301,017 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 87.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 319,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 148,813 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 53.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,493,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,354,000 after acquiring an additional 518,500 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 18,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on CWK. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.93.

NYSE CWK opened at $10.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.37. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $16.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

