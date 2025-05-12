Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $12.45 Million Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,610 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Nutanix worth $12,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Groen Max Pieter De sold 5,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $409,805,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,354,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,988,924.32. This trade represents a 32.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $533,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,050 shares in the company, valued at $232,288. This represents a 69.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,514,740 shares of company stock worth $410,918,620. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $75.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.57, a P/E/G ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.41. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.35 and a 1 year high of $79.99.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Northland Securities raised shares of Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutanix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.85.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

