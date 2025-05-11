First Manhattan CO. LLC. Sells 735 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

First Manhattan CO. LLC. reduced its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Amdocs by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Amdocs by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amdocs Stock Performance

NASDAQ DOX opened at $91.41 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $74.41 and a 12-month high of $94.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 48.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

