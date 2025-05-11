D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co

Fiduciary Trust Co cut its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,754 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $10,434,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3,396.3% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 15,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 14,808 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2,512.9% during the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 58,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,242,000 after acquiring an additional 56,692 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its position in D.R. Horton by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 59,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 30,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $122.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.50. The company has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.45. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.44 and a 12-month high of $199.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The construction company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. BTIG Research decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Their comments are based on a broader research note on Homebuilders ahead of the industry’s start of the earnings season. The firm is projecting a 7% decline in U.S. new home sales and a 27% average decline in earnings due to lower consumer confidence as a result of heightened uncertainty about the future in terms of both income/job security and cost of living along with still-relatively high interest rates. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.15.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

