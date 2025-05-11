Fiduciary Trust Co Purchases 512 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Family Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 46,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,954,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 9,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,921,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VTV stock opened at $168.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $150.43 and a 12-month high of $182.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.46.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.