First Manhattan CO. LLC. Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 200.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,175 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $16.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of -11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $22.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.18 and its 200-day moving average is $17.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 42.46%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TEVA

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.