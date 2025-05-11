Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rayonier in the 4th quarter valued at about $343,007,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Rayonier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,935,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Rayonier by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,543,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,286,000 after acquiring an additional 234,629 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Rayonier during the fourth quarter worth $4,726,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Rayonier by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,107,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,101,000 after purchasing an additional 170,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RYN shares. Raymond James raised Rayonier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Rayonier from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Rayonier from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Rayonier from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Rayonier Price Performance

Rayonier stock opened at $23.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Rayonier Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.80 and a 52-week high of $31.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.26.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). Rayonier had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.