Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys 7,924 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,924 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $12,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $810,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $587,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $543,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 59.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 73,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,074,000 after purchasing an additional 27,370 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 5,016 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $499,593.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,765.60. The trade was a 12.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 8,000 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total transaction of $803,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,732,740.53. This trade represents a 9.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $88.97 on Monday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.39 and a twelve month high of $114.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHRW has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.38.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Articles

