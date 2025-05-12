Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Invests $290,000 in Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Harrow by 443.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,717,000 after purchasing an additional 194,480 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Harrow by 301.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 39,506 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Harrow during the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Harrow by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 18,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonora Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harrow in the fourth quarter valued at $518,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HROW shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Harrow in a report on Monday, March 31st. B. Riley cut their target price on Harrow from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

Harrow stock opened at $24.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $895.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.96 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.53. Harrow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.39 and a 1 year high of $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $47.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.00 million. Harrow had a negative return on equity of 45.57% and a negative net margin of 19.75%. On average, research analysts forecast that Harrow, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

