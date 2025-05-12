Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys 15,963 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 75.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,963 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Omnicell by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Omnicell by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in Omnicell by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 121,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,396,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OMCL opened at $25.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 95.86, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.66 and a 1 year high of $55.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.97.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $269.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.18 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 1.13%. Omnicell’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on OMCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Omnicell from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Omnicell from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Omnicell from $62.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.83.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

