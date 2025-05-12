Graham Capital Management L.P. Makes New $1.80 Million Investment in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 33,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fundsmith LLP purchased a new stake in Doximity in the fourth quarter worth about $37,934,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Doximity by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 972,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,903,000 after buying an additional 625,467 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Doximity by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 64,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after buying an additional 12,538 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Doximity in the fourth quarter worth about $2,544,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Doximity by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Doximity Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $59.10 on Monday. Doximity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.96 and a 12 month high of $85.21. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 59.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Doximity news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 45,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $2,575,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 357,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,440,552.95. The trade was a 11.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $113,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,062.74. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DOCS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Doximity from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Doximity from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Doximity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.39.

About Doximity

(Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

