Graham Capital Management L.P. Acquires 37,805 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 98.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,805 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in Infosys by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 21,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,465,000. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Infosys by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 166,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 6,194 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Infosys by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 76,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 15,287 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Infosys by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INFY shares. Susquehanna raised Infosys from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Infosys from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, CLSA raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Infosys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.48.

Infosys Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $17.48 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.81 and its 200 day moving average is $20.53. The stock has a market cap of $72.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $23.63.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.69 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 17.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Infosys

(Free Report)

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.