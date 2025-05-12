Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases 29,546 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 29,546 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $10,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AGCO in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in AGCO by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in AGCO by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in AGCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in AGCO by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $99.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.76 and a 200 day moving average of $94.65. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.79 and a fifty-two week high of $119.71.

AGCO Announces Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.38. AGCO had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. AGCO’s payout ratio is -14.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Baird R W downgraded shares of AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of AGCO from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AGCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.80.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

