United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Purchased by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 64.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,447 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 1,921.1% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Bankshares news, Director Sara Dumond acquired 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.01 per share, for a total transaction of $91,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,940.54. The trade was a 105.95% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.50 price target on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on United Bankshares from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

United Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI opened at $35.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.28. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.51 and a 1-year high of $44.43. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.74.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $289.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.02 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 22.94%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

