Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Purchased by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of Ryder System worth $11,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of R. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the third quarter valued at $34,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ryder System news, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,243 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total value of $179,464.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,802 shares in the company, valued at $5,746,612.76. The trade was a 3.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ryder System Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of R opened at $144.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.84. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.58 and a 1-year high of $171.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on R. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ryder System from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Ryder System from $168.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.50.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

